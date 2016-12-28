Ignore ‘fake’ ministerial list – NPP

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: classfmonline.com

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

Eugene Arhin, Press Secretary to President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has asked the general public to disregard a list being circulated on social media and other platforms supposedly containing the names of persons pencilled for ministerial and deputy ministerial positions in the incoming administration.

According to him, the list purported to have been signed by him is fake, for which reason the public should disregard it.

He indicated that the official list of appointments would be announced by the president-elect after he has been sworn into office on the 7th of January.

He wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday December 27: “Again, kindly ignore a statement which is making the rounds on social media, and purportedly signed by me, listing names of persons appointed as Ministers and Deputy Ministers by the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. It’s completely fake, and a figment of someone’s imagination.

“The names of the president-elect’s appointees will be put out officially after he is sworn in, God willing, on January 7, 2017.”