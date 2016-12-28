I won’t disturb any tribe – Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is not assuming office as President of Ghana to persecute any ethnic group because he wants to preside over a united country.

According to him, his main focus is to govern and bring about economic prosperity to all parts of the country, therefore, all Ghanaians must feel at home under his leadership.

Speaking to the chiefs and people of Kroboland as part of his Thank You tour on Wednesday, December 28, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “I am going round the country thanking the people for the famous and historic victory they have conferred on the NPP and myself on 7th December 2016. The last leg of my Thank You tour has brought me here to the Kroboland.

“You (people of Kroboland) played an important part in the victory and that is why my colleagues and I are here this morning; we are very grateful. This election has been truly historic. For the first time in the 24-year era of the Fourth Republic, the NPP has won a seat in Kroboland, in the Upper Manya constituency.”

He added: “We will grow the economy and bring prosperity to all parts of Ghana and for that to happen I need peace and unity in our nation. I am not the one coming to disturb anybody wherever they are in Ghana. The people of Kroboland are secure, they are safe.”