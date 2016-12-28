God saved Ghana through Nana Addo – Atta Akyea

General News of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Samuel Atta Akyea

The MP for Abuakwa South Samuel Atta Akyea has assured Ghanaians a Nana Akufo-Addo-led government will ameliorate their plight when the NPP takes over power from January 7, 2017.

According to him, Ghanaians will experience economic freedom under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo due to prudent economic policies that will be rolled out.

“January 7 will be a new era which is going to bring our prosperity and our freedom, especially economic freedom which Ghanaians are craving. Ghanaians are going to notice that God has saved the country from hardship,” Atta Akyea said during a donation to Asiakwa SOS in the East Akim Municipality in the Eastern region.

He said he is ready to serve in a ministerial capacity should he be offered one by President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo.

Some of the items he presented include seven bags of rice, cooking oils, salt, sugar, milk, drinks and undisclosed amount of money.