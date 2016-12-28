Ghana needs a massive united front to develop – Lawrence Tetteh

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: GhanaWeb

play videoDr. Tetteh, called on leaders of all parties to collaborate and push Ghana forward

Founder and Leader of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has called for a massive collaborative effort between all political candidates who contested in this year’s elections to govern this country.

According to him, Ghana is sure to experience massive development if all seven contesting candidates in the December 7 polls build a united front where their ideas will be collated and translated into developmental policies to drive progress in the country.

Speaking on the AM show on Multi tv, Dr. Tetteh noted that the winner-takes-all attitude of past governments has not facilitated advancement in the country and that should be reviewed moving forward into 2017.

He maintained that every contestant projected great ideas during their respective campaigns, ideas he believes will benefit the country if scrutinized and inculcated in policy making.

“ I keep saying that as a country, we need a massive united front, a front that will see the good in CPP, NDP, PPP, NPP, and NDC…..the biggest challenge in Ghana is that over the years the Winner takes all and sometimes, it is not the best. In every dispensation, we have people who are knowledgeable, that spirit of nationalism can be the cohesion…”.

He commended President Mahama and President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo for their display of maturity in the elections which resulted in peaceful elections. He further admonished all Ghanaians to rally behind the newly elected President Akufo-Addo to enable him attain all his promises and for the growth of the country.

Dr. Tetteh also cautioned citizens and the media to tow the path of peace and avoid inciting violence and chaos through their speech and activities.