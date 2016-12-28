GCB supports 900 SMEs with GH¢23m

Business News of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Source: GCB

GCB

GCB Bank Limited has disbursed over GH¢23 million to 900 different small and medium scale enterprises within 12 months.

The disbursement follows the launch of the GCB SME Loan Scheme designed to provide short to medium-term credit facilities to the tune of GH¢100,000.00 with or without collateral to reinvigorate businesses.

Mr. Ernest Agbesi, Managing Director of GCB, announced this at the relocation of the Yendi Branch and the opening of a new branch at Saboba in the Northern Region.

The Yendi branch established in 1965 at the Yendi Market has been relocated to Nayilfong near SSNIT District Office in Yendi.

Mr. Agbesi said GCB has launched three new products namely the GCB SME Loan Suite, GCB LitePay and GCB Mobile Banking Service this year.

GCB Litepay service enables payments to be made via smartphones while the Bank’s Mobile Banking Service which was launched less than a month ago, allows customers and non-customers to perform financial transactions from their phones.

Under the GCB Mobile Banking Service, customers and non-customers are able to buy airtime, pay bills to merchants, transfer funds across accounts, pay fees and transfer money using irrespective of the mobile network and without internet connection. The GCB Mobile Banking Solution links the traditional Bank account to Mobile Money.

The Managing Director said having been in Yendi for about five decades the Bank knows the needs of salaried workers in and around the Yendi Municipality and the GCB 24-HR Personal Loan is one product that has proved very supportive of the Ghanaian worker.

He urged workers especially residents of Yendi and surrounding communities to take advantage of GCB’s new services.

Mr. Agbesi said GCB currently offers the lowest interest rates of between 20% and 30% and customers should take advantage of this.

The Walana Abdulai Sulemana who represented the Kampa-Kuya Naa (Regent of Yendi), Andani Yakubu Abdulai, urged the Management of the Bank to help accelerate development in Yendi.