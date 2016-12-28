Gbese Mantse ultimatum expires today; Kingmakers vow to pursue him with lawsuit

Nii Ayi Bonte II has come under intense pressure to vacate his stool after the polls

The seven day ultimatum given to Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II to abdicate his throne will expire today, Wednesday 28, 2016.

The Spokesperson for the five members of the Gbese Dzase said they’re meeting with their lawyers to initiate legal action towards restoring the dignity of the Gbese throne.

Nii Ayi Bonte II has come under intense pressure to vacate his stool following pronouncements he made which his Kingmakers say were a breach of Royal ethics.

But there is currently controversy over claims that the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, should vacate his throne after his alleged unpopular assertion that if President Mahama does not win the 2016 presidential election, he would destool himself.

While one group, the ‘Gbese Dzase Kingmakers’, has given him an ultimatum for him to vacate the seat in seven days, two other groups are claiming that the chief’s speech was taken out of contest.

Gbese Shippi Numo Okai Keteku, a member of the Dzase said in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM that they will seek legal redress in the matter.