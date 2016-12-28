Flowking Stone talks to drums on 'Rapping Drums'

Music of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Source: enewsgh.com

play videoFlowking Stone

Rapper FlowKing Stone, who’s one half of rap duo Bradez, and brother of veteran Okyeame Kwame, has released a new video off his GIFTED album.

Titled Rapping Drums, the song joins other popular songs already released off the project, including Fire Burn Dem (remix), Soldier, and Go Low.

Born Kwaku Nsiah-Boamah, he started off in rap duo Bradez, the other half being his brother Kunta.

Their most successful songs include One Gallon and Simple (2009).

FlowKing Stone is recognized for his fast-paced rap style and superior dexterity, and has constantly been compared with BET Awards alumni Sarkodie.