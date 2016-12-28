Eazzy, Samini, Medikal storm 'Ghana Rocks' with hot performances

Eazzy at Ghana Rocks Concert

CharterHouse’s Ghana Rocks would have been incomplete without ‘the first lady’ Eazzy who blazed the event with a hot performance as she showed her sexy moves in a sexy attire.

Rocking in high heels like it was nothing, Eazzy jammed the crowd to snippets of her songs that got the auditorium singing along.

Eazzy’s stage craft was thrilling to an extent where a fan jumped on stage to have a close touch of the Afro beats hitmaker, taking security by surprise.

She was later joined by headliner Stonebwoy to her performance with their hit collabo ‘Na Na’.

Other artistes who graced the show with great performances include Kaakie, Samini, Jupitar, Medikal, Trigmatic, Kwamz, and Flava.