COSUA congratulates Nana Addo, Hon. Asiamah.

Politics of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Ghana office of the Coalition of Supporters Unions of Africa ( COSUA), has congratulated Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo for emerging victorious in the December 7 General Elections in Ghana, and Hon lsaac Asiamah, the probable Sports Minister.

In a Letter of Congratulations signed by the Founding President of COSUA, Lawyer Sarfo Abebrese, COSUA expresses the hope of Ghanaians that the new President and his incoming administration will chalk resounding success with the Black Stars at the African Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon next month.

The Pan African sports support organization which operates in 50 African countries under the mandate of the African Union to use sports to build African unity, believes the Black Stars can emerge the African Champions for the first time in 24 years by taking inspiration from the incoming President’s own sense of dedication and valour.

According to Mr. Abebrese, the reported appointment of Hon. Asiamah as the incoming Sports Minister bears testimony of the incoming President’s sense of determination to succeed in getting the Black Stars to emerge the Champions of Africa in Gabon, and hopes that new Minister would be given every assistance to succeed in Gabon with the Black Stars.

Mr. Abebrese concluded by announcing COSUA’s intentions to sponsor some 5,000 members from all the 54 countries of Africa to Russia to support the team that wins AFCON 2017, as they represent Africa in the FIFA Confederations World Cup in June 2017.

“As a Ghanaian initiative, it is the hope of COSUA Ghana that, it is the Black Stars who will win to represent Africa”, the statement concluded.