Budding Rapper Richy Rymes to unleash new single & video

Music of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Source: Jullie Jay-Kanz

2016-12-28

Richy Rymes

Budding and artistic rapper Richy Rymes has unveiled he is set to kick off 2017 with surprises for his fans.

The Soultown Music artiste has informed the populace about the release of new single dubbed “Trust No Man” in early January as he encourages all and sundry to desist from putting their hopes and trust in fellow men.

According to Richy, the video for the single will be out in February and will be premièred on 4syte TV. The video was directed and shot by Eddy Palayblay of Pervent Pictures

Richy Rymes has gained grounds as one of the fastest rising rappers in Africa with songs like “No Be Maface ” featuring Medikal and Ishuru featuring Edem.