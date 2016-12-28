Bruce hails 'magical' Ayew after Burton scalp

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

2016-12-28

Jordan Ayew

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has lauded Jordan Ayew’s efforts in setting up the winner in their 2-1 triumph over Burton Albion on Monday.

The Ghanaian replaced Mile Jedinak 15 minutes to full-time, and wasted no time to announce his presence in the Championship encounter on Boxing Day.

After Leandro Bacuna and Jamie Ward scored to cancel out each other at the Villa Park, Ayew burst down the right and delivered a cross which was tapped home by Ross McCormack for the winner.

“He [Ayew] has come here for a lot of money at a time when the club is in not the best of health,” Bruce was quote as saying by his club’s official website.

“He’s found it difficult but he’s got undoubted ability.

“He made a great run and cross for the goal – and it’s that bit of magic that we have at the moment.

“We can just produce a goal without playing that well. He’s helped do that today.”

Having netted seven times in 30 league outings last season, Ayew has struggled for form time this campaign, with just two goals in 20 Championship matches thus far.

The 25-year-old is expected to leave for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, which runs between January 14 and February 5.