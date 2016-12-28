Bawumia worships with Pentecost, Christ Apostolic Church

General News of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Vice President-elect, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President-Elect, His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Samira on Christmas Day (December 25, 2016) joined members of The Church of Pentecost at Nungua-Nshorna District to fellowship with them.

The historic service which was chaired by the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost who doubles as the President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, also coincided with the dedication of the ultra-modern 2500-seater Fred Stephen Safo Memorial Temple, where the service took place.

Dr Bawumia’s entourage included the Members of Parliament-elect for Krowor and Okaikwei Central, Hon. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye and Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah respectively, among others.

Also gracing the service was the Chief of Nungua, Nii Odaifio Welentsi III, and his retinue of chiefs from the traditional area.

The Vice President-Elect was in church to thank God for seeing the nation through successful elections.

He also thanked the members and leadership of The Church of Pentecost for their prayer support which ensured peaceful elections.

He believed and also voiced out that the prayers offered for him and Nana Akuffo Addo by many people led to their historic electoral victory.

According to him, they put God at the centre of their campaign with the slogan, “The Battle is the Lord’s,” since they believed that unless the Lord builds the house, the builder builds in vain.

Dr Bawumia indicated that the election results actually showed that there was a miracle, and that was the doing of the Lord.

He urged the Church to continue to support the Akufo-Addo-led administration which will assume office come January 7, 2017 in prayer since the task ahead is enormous, stressing that “the Battle is still the Lord’s.”

Dr. Bawumia paid special tribute to the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Company, Elder Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and his wife, Cynthia for their massive financial support for the completion of the magnificent church building which cost over GH¢5 million.

The wife of the Vice-President in-waiting, Samira Bawumia, on behalf of the First-Lady in-waiting, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, thanked the leadership and members of the Church and the Christian community for supporting her husband and Nana Akufo-Addo with prayers leading to their landslide victory.

The Chairman of the Church, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, noted that though the Vice-President-elect is a Moslem, he gives due recognition and respect to Christians, especially the clergy.

He does not only sees himself a Moslem or an NPP member, but most importantly as the Vice-President elect for all Ghanaians.

The Chairman stressed that “this is how all elected politicians should behave”. Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah used the occasion to congratulate the President-Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his historic victory.

He also commended the outgoing President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, for conceding defeat ahead of the final declaration by the Electoral Commission (EC).

He further commended all the stakeholders such as the EC, security services, media, and the various political parties for playing their respective roles well to ensure a very smooth and peaceful election.

He acknowledged the special role that the Judiciary played before elections and commended them for their professionalism.

Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah and the Teshie-Nungua Area Head, Prophet James Osei Amaniampong, led the congregation to pray for the new administration and the nation for economic prosperity and peace.

The Vice-president-elect also joined members of the Christ Apostolic Church, Enim Temple at Osu to celebrate their Christmas.