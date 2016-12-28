Another bride goes viral for not wearing make-up

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Source: GhanaWeb

2016-12-28

Sarah and her husband

The make-up free movement is gradually becoming the order of the day as more soon-to-be brides, especially, opt for skin nourishment rather than applying make-up.

While most brides like to look flawless on their ‘big day’ with the help of make-up, a few choose to show up as their natural selves.

The case is no different of a Ghanaian bride who decided to become an exception to the rule by showing up make-up free on her wedding day.

Pictures of the lady known as Sarah went viral after friends and family posted pictures of she and her husband in matching kente with her looking natural.

See more pictures below.