Alhaji Muntaka, Ahmed Ibrahim maintain leadership roles in Parliament

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

National Democratic Congress(NDC) Members of Parliament for Asewase and Banda, Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka and Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, will maintain their respective leadership positions when the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic commences on January 7, 2017.

However, they will operate from a different office.

Muntaka currently the Majority Chief Whip in the Sixth Parliament will revert to Minority Chief Whip while the Banda legislator also maintains his role from the Minority side.

The change in office was provoked by the outcome of the December 7 parliamentary elections which saw the opposition NPP sweeping 171 seats from a previous 122 while the NDC amassed 104 seats from a previous 148 seats.

Their retention in office, according to inside sources, did not receive any resistance from the group when the issue came up for discussions in one of their recent meetings in the Job 600.

Kasapafmonline.com understands that the performance of the duo was outstanding during the period they’ve been in office.