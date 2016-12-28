Accra Psychiatric Hospital patients wish for strike-free 2017

play videoSome of the patients at the Accra psychiatric hospital in happy mood

Few months ago, the Accra Psychiatric Hospital was in the news because of striking nurses who were protesting inadequate resources and physical attacks from patients.

Today, the story is different.

Right at the entrance through to the Out Patients Department of the Accra Psychiatric hospital, one could feel the Christmas cheer.

Unlike regular days where the OPD and other sections are usually busy, the atmosphere was different and very serene today.

As we draw close to the end of the year, many people have begun setting their resolutions or wishes for the coming year, and guess what patients at the Accra Psychiatric hospital wish will happen next year?



No strike by nurses!

Their wish is that the psychiatric hospital will be well-resourced by government so the nurses who care for them will not go on strike in 2017.

GHOne News’ reporter Alice Aryeetey spent some time at the hospital today and reports that the festive season has brought good cheer to the patients.