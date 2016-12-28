2nd Ghana Hotels Association Awards slated for January 2017

Business News of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

The second edition of the national awards by the Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) which honours individuals, dedicated staff and hotel facilities within the industry has been launched in Accra.

The awards ceremony is slated for January 21, 2017, to be held at the plush Kempinski Hotel.

With some 35 awards for up for grabs in three categories, the awards hope to help members of the association and players within the hotel industry to give their best to customers and clients both local and foreigners, according to the President of the GHA, Mr Herbert Acquaye.

Speaking at the launch Mr Gideon Aryeequaye, the Executive Director, Ghana Tourism Authority, commended the efforts of the organisers for the initiative to recognise industry players, urging the awards committee to do due diligence in their selection process to make it fair and transparent.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Golden Tulip Accra, Mr Paul Kavanagh in his remarks at the launch stated that the future of the hospitality industry, especially Hotel accommodation was technology.

“Hotels are changing all over the world, and the forecast was that technology would assume the duties of hotel employees, where from booking to checking in and checking out, would be done with technology without contact with a single individual and so the government needed to put in greater internet infrastructure to drive the hospitality industry.”

On his part, Mr John Kufuor, the Chief Executive Officer of African Regent Hotel said the Association had not gotten enough recognition over the years and commended the Executives of the Association for their effort to improve their operations.

“Let me say that if the industry was properly nurtured and proper avenues created, it would continue to train a lot of the youth and provide more jobs.”

“It’s an opportunity, and more attention needs to be given to the industry since it contributes millions to the development of the country,” he added.

The award to be given on the day will comprise, the Budget Hotel of the Year (Regional and National level), One Star Hotel of the Year (Regional and National Level), Two Star Hotel of the Year (Regional and National Level).

Others will include, Front of House Team of the Year, Housekeeping Team of the Year, Hotel Restaurant of the Year, Food and Beverage Team of the Year, Hotel Kitchen of the Year, Conference and Banqueting Team of the Year, Green Hotel of the Year, Most Secured Hotel of the Year, Hotel Laundry of the Year, three Star Hotel of the Year, Four Star Hotel of the Year and Five Star Hotel of the Year.

This time according to the President of the Association, the committee had also decided to honour the Association executives from the Regional to the National level.

The 2017 Ghana Hotel Awards organisation is being supported by Tang Palace and Golden Tulip Hotels.