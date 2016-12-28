2017 will be a good year – Rev. Eastwood Anaba

General News of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Source: classfmonline.com

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, Founder of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, has predicted brighter days in next year as 2016 draws close to an end.

Christians the world all over, on Sunday, 25 December celebrated Christmas to mark the birth of Christ and will also be celebrating the New Year on Sunday,1 January 2017.

To that end, Rev Anaba, tweeted that: “May the coming year bring you closer to The All Sufficient God..!”

“I pray, in 2017; you will walk in OVER & ABOVE! My excitement level has never been more than towards 2017. 2017 will be a good year.”