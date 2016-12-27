Watch Sarkodie's beast performance @ 2016 Rapperholic Concert

Music of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Sarkodie did not joke with this year’s Rapperholic concert which happened on Christmas Day at the Accra International Conference Center.

As usual, he proved to the world that he is still the old great performer we have always known.

For about three hours, Obidi was on stage entertaining the audience with awesome performances.

Sarkodie did perform alone, he invited other great musicians from Ghana and Nigeria to help him climax the 2016 entertainment calendar.

Tops stars like Bisa Kdei, Joey B, Pappy Kojo, Guru, Akwaboah, Efya, MzVee, Patoranking, Rekaado Banks, Flavour, Medikal, Strongman, Teephlow, Donzy, Paedae and many others helped Sarkodie at the 2016 Rapperholic concert.