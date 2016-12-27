Watch Frank Acheampong's goal against Sporting Charleroi

Frank Acheampong celebrates his goal against Sporting Charleroi.

Frank Acheampong scored in his last match of the Year as Anderlecht coasted past Sporting Charleroi 2-0 in the Belgian top-flight on Boxing Day.

Lukasz Teodorczyk opened the scoring on 74 minutes and Acheampong grabbed the assurance goal with five minutes left on the clock.

He collected a pass from the right, controlled well inside the box before shooting in at the near post.

It was his second league goal in 17 appearances this season as the Jupiler League goes on a break.

Acheampong is expected home to join the Black Stars start training in Accra on Wednesday to prepare for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.