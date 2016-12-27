Watch Andre Ayew's debut Premier League goal

Deputy Black stars captain Andre Ayew scored his first Premier League goal on Monday against his former side Swansea City following a horrible start to the season.

Ayew who scored 12 goals for Swansea City last season, failed to hit the ground running after securing a record deal move to the Hammers this summer.

He, however, broke the drought in his side’s 4-1 win on Monday afternoon.

He has now scored nine (9) of his thirteen (13) Premier League goals at the Liberty Stadium.

Below is a video of his 13th Premier League goal.