Traders with pirated textiles to be prosecuted from 2017

Business News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: 3news.com

File photo of textiles

The anti piracy task force has hinted of plans to prosecute traders who are found culpable of smuggling pirated fabrics into the country.

Smuggling of pirated goods into the Ghanaian market has become a daunting challenge to the local textile manufacturing companies, resulting in collapse and layoffs.

General Secretary of the Textile Garment and Leather Workers Union, Abraham Koomson says the task force is revising its measures form burning to prosecuting, as that will be deterrent enough.

“Starting next year we will prosecute those who are found culpable. We have realized the burning does not deter these traders, so we will arraign them before court”, he announced.

He cautioned consumers to be vigilant when buying this season so they are not shortchanged by some unscrupulous traders.

“During this period you get a lot of goods on the market and consumers must be cautious. Do not be deceived by the cheap prices”, he cautioned.