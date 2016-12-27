Teacher trainees to picket around GES, MOE over unpaid feeding grants

Trainee teachers have picketed severally against the scrapping of their allowances

Some teacher trainees have scheduled Wednesday, December 28 as day on which to picket at the Black Star Square as they march to the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service.

Their action will be in protest against the non-payment of their feeding grants. According to the teacher trainees, promises to pay the grants by President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur after the scrapping of the allowances have hit dead end.

“The leadership of teacher trainees has sent several petitions, letters to the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service. “Students have put red bands on their arms to lectures to express our utmost displeasure.

“Several press conferences have been organized. Our leadership has gone ahead even to sleep at the Ministry but ‘something good’ is yet to come out of these efforts.”

In a press release, the teacher trainees asked all others “to come there in their numbers before 8:00am on the said day” to ‘help” them.