Stop using NPP as excuse to hate me – Mzbel damns critics

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: Myjoyonline.com

play videoMzbel

Controversial singer Mzbel has cautioned people to stop hiding behind party politics to hate her.

The singer, who has come under a lot of criticisms for supporting the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which lost the December 7 elections, urged that people should learn to respect the views of others.

The singer, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah recently alleged that supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made violent antics and threatened to beat her up.

According to her, the supporters threatened her to beat her for saying that President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, 72, then NPP’s presidential candidate is not a presidential material and urged Ghanaians should not vote for him.

In a video post on Facebook, she stressed that people should, “Stop using NPP as an excuse to hate on me! U can disagree with my opinion but hey “Felicia” opinions are like onions so abeg abeg let it go wai na your “change” nu is here so what’s your wahala?! Enjoy”