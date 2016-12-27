Restructure the siting of gas stations – Charles Owusu

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: GNA

File photo

Charles Owusu, a member of the Progressive People’s Party, has expressed disappointment in the leadership of the country for the poor siting of gas stations in the nation.

Speaking on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’, Charles Owusu wondered why State authorities overlook possible dangers associated with this phenomenon.

He explained that siting gas stations in residential areas and other places which pose a threat to lives is appalling and may endanger several lives in the offing.

He was commenting on the gas explosion that occurred at Trade Fair in Labadi yesterday, claiming about five lives and leaving several people in critical condition.

Charles Owusu commiserated with the families of the victims but hoped the authorities of the State would address the concerns of the citizenry regarding the issue.