Rapper sells personal belongings to host concert in Madina

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: yfmghana.com

2016-12-27

Ayat

Ghanaian rapper, Ayat, known widely for his ‘Dodo’ record which features Sarkodie has disclosed he sold 85% of his belongings to make the maiden edition of his M.A.D Fest happen.

The Madina trapper supported by Shock Entertainment was able to pull out M.anifest, Akan, Tee Phlow and more to the Madina Number 1 Park to jam with music fans in Madina.

In a social media post, Ayat Maq wrote to his followers;

Most people don’t know but to make #MADFest2016 happen I had to sell almost 85% of my belongings this includes TV, PC, Speakers, Sneakers, Clothing, and even my Microwave lol, but I was still short, if it wasn’t for Shock Entertainment stepping in it wouldn’t have been possible (Big ups to Shocker, DJ Yoga & all the Shock Ent guys). Am not rich, far from it actually but am a visionary and I know in a few years this Festival will be one of the biggest in the continent.

Love to everyone who came out and supported. I appreciate you guys so much. We can only get bigger & better from here. Thank you,

AYAT.