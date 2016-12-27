Prisoners Escape By Removing Toilet From Jail Wall

Four prisoners are at-large after allegedly using a leaky toilet to make an escape from a jail by removing the toilet from the wall, officials said.

Six inmates from the Cocke County Jail Annex in Newport, Tennessee, USA made the escape on Christmas Day around 1:30 a.m. local time, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Two of them have since been captured.

The early-morning jailbreak was prompted by a water leak behind a toilet, the sheriff’s office said.

“The bolts holding the unit rusted out and there was prior damage to the concrete due to plumbing repairs,” said the sheriff’s office.

The inmates removed the toilet from the wall and “gained access to a hole which led outside of the facility,” according to the sheriff’s office.





