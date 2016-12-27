'Pana' singer Tekno to perform at Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert tonite

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Dancehall singer Livingstone Satekla (known in showbiz as Stonebwoy), has announced that popular Nigerian singer Tekno Miles will mount his GHANA ROCKS: The Bhim Concert , which is slated for the Accra International Conference Centre today, December 27th.

He made this known to audiences at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2016 concert during his performance with him.

Stonebwoy has released his own rendition Tenno’s Pana song, and recently collaborated with him on Last Station, which they’re expected to perform on the night.

This year’s edition of the Charter House event will also see sterling supporting performances from Samini, MzVee, Jupitar, and Nigeria’s Cynthia Morgan, organisers have revealed.

CharterHouse’s George Quaye reveals on Starr FM Saturday morning, that a highlight of the show is the return to the original intention of celebrating a particular artist with each concert, which happens to be the Baafira singer on this occasion.

The event, which has paraded some of the most prominent Ghanaian and UK-based acts including Ofori Amponsah, Samini, Chipmunk among others, comes off December 27 at the Accra International Conference Centre.