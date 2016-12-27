Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 December 2016



Dadie Opanka

Fans play a very important role in the success of celebrities by supporting their career but unfortunately some don’t get the chance to meet or have a personal interaction with their celebrities.

It’s with this concern that Opanka, in order to appreciate some of his loyal fans and some media partners who has been supporting him, came up with an event dubbed “Opanka Army Pizza Hut HangOut” happening on Sunday 1st January 2017 at Pizza Hut, Tema Branch, located on Hospital Road, Community 10 Total Filling Station, Tema.

Fans on daily basis will be made to answer questions about Opanka on social media and 20 lucky winners will be selected at the end of the competition. The selected winners and some of the media partners present will be hosted and served Free Pizza by Dadie Opanka at Pizza Hut Tema Branch.