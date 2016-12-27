NDC MPs will give Akufo-Addo tough time – Yileh Chireh

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: citifmonline.com

Joseph Yieleh Chireh, MP for Wa West in the Upper West Region

The Member of Parliament for Wa West in the Upper West Region, Joseph Yieleh Chireh has indicated that the incoming NPP government will face stiff opposition from the NDC in parliament if it fails to deliver on its numerous promises.

According to the MP, the NPP was well aware of the country’s dire economic circumstances when it promised Ghanaians a drastic improvement during the electioneering season.

The NPP swept into power on December 7th with promises such as the famous one –district – one factory policy, the restoration of trainee teachers and nurses allowances among others.

Speaking to Citi News, the former Minister of Health said the NPP will face a tough time in government from the NDC if they start giving excuses.

“…It is not practically possible for you[NPP] to be reducing taxes and promising to provide more facilities but we are in Parliament and we want to see. They should not bring any excuse. Of course, they knew the state of affairs and they said they were coming to manage. They did not tell the people of Ghana that they should give them second term so that they will tidy up all the difficulties…we are watching”

We’re awaiting NPP’s promises

His comments come months after a Muslim community leader, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, cast doubts over promises made by the NPP to the Zongo communities.

The two leading political parties made promises in the electioneering period in a bid to woo voters of the Zongo communities.

While the NDC promised to make the study of Arabic examinable, the NPP promised to transform Zongos through a Zongo Development Fund.

But Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, who also doubles as the Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, said things might remain the same.

“I have lived my life in this country across different political dispensations. I challenge everyone to tell me exactly what has changed. Not much has changed. The Muslim community, particularly the Zongo remains a disadvantaged community and that is why there is so much poverty, there is so much redundancy and lack of progress and it is reflecting in the attitudes of the people within the Zongo.”