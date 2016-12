Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Controversial musician Mzbel has finally joined the NPP in celebrating their historic win in the 2016 elections.

Mzbel performed Daddy Lumba’s ‘Nana Y3 Winner’ at her Belgium Concert held yesterday.

The concert was brought to a halt for some minutes after an angry fan threw an egg at the ’16 Years’ hit-maker while performing.