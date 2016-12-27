Mzbel attacked at Belgium concert

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

play videoMzBel (M)on stage at the ‘All White Party’ event in Belgium

An unknown person is still mad at MzBel for comments she passed about incoming president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the campaign period for the 2016 Elections.

Before MzBel’s performance at the ‘All White Party’ event in Belgium, someone in the crown hit her with an egg. Eyewitnesses say it led to a scuffle between those who support the ‘Awoso’ act and other people.

Read below earlier report about MzBel’s ‘Political Wahala’

Controversial artiste Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel has finally broken her silence in a video posted on social media.

According to her, the political row is over so those accusing her of insulting the President-elect, Nana Addo should end it since she only expressed her opinion as a citizen of this country.

“NPP AND NDC IS PAST SO WHY ARE U HOLDING ON TO THAT… IF YOU SAID YOU WANT CHANGE, YOU NOW HAVE IT SO WHY THIS ENVY… PLEASE STOP BECAUSE I DIDN’T MOCK OR INSULT NANA ADDO. I SNAPPED A WHATSAPP PHOTO WITH HIM. I ONLY EXPRESSED MY VIEW THAT HE’S NOT A PRESIDENTIAL MATERIAL.” She noted that those who have attempted to end her musical career should let it go because their plans will never work.

“YOU THOSE HIDING BEHIND NPP TO INSULT SHOULD STOP IT SINCE YOU DIDN’T EVEN VOTE HIM…. COME ON LET’S CHILL.” Mzbel also debunked rumours of her being taken off the concert ‘All White Party’ in Belgium.

“STOP USING NPP AS AN EXCUSE TO HATE ON ME! U CAN DISAGREE WITH MY OPINION BUT HEY “FELICIA” OPINIONS ARE LIKE ONIONS SO ABEG ABEG LET IT GO WAI NA YOUR “CHANGE” NU IS HERE SO WHAT’S YOUR WAHALA?! ENJOY,” MZBEL POSTED ON HER FACEBOOK TIMELINE.

During the 2016 election campaign, Mzbel did not only endorse President Mahama and the NDC but she also went further to mock and insult the NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo Addo. In a cringe-worthy viral video, the “16 years” songstress mocked Nana for falling down while kneeling to pray. She also said Ghanaians should not vote for the 72-year-old because he is not a “presidential material”.