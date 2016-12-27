MustListen: Ajeezay – SideNside

Music of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: Nii Ayi Mensah Lartey

Comedian Ajeezay

Comedian Ajeezay is out with a Christmas song titled SideNside

Although the comedian has carved a niche for himself in the industry he strongly believes music is part of his art , therefor over the years Ajeezay has done renditions of popular songs in the country and has collaborated with a lot of musicians and producers to come out with his original songs and “SideNside” is one of such works.

“SideNside” was produced by King one Beatz and it will certainly keep one dancing and laughing due to its content.