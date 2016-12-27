Mahama wasn’t heckled in Bole – Northern Region Police Command

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: citifmonline.com

play videoOutgoing President – John Dramani Mahama

The Northern Regional Police Command has denied reports the President, John Mahama was heckled when he visited his hometown, Bole in the Northern region to spend Christmas.

A video sighted by citifmonline.com shows a huge crowd chanting “We want John” as the security personnel had a tough time controlling the ecstatic crowd who were bent on shaking hands with the president.

However reports making rounds in a section of the media, especially on WhatsApp platforms have suggested that the President was heckled when he visited the town. But speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, Ebenezer Tetteh dismissed such reports.

He further asked Ghanaians to disregard reports that the President was heckled.

“The President arrived in Bole and Police in Bole and Rapid deployment force in Tamale led by one ASP Apraku. Even one the Regional Commander was part of the security detail that escorted him to Bole. When he arrived in Bole there was a lot of crowd who came out to welcome him and they were in a very jubilant mood and they were shouting we want JM, we want John.”

“He was not heckled and there was no such thing like that. The security was there to ensure that nothing of that sort happens.There was no hooting as I saw in the video so reports that the President was hooted at should be disregarded.”