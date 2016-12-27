Liverpool to launch £6 million bid for Franck Acheampong

The 23-year-old has been in outstanding form this season.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Anderlecht left-back Frank Acheampong, whom they have scouted on numerous occasions.

The 23-year-old has been in outstanding form this season, and his forays upfield have rewarded him with a goal and five assists.



Left-back is perhaps Liverpool’s weakest position, with James Milner covering there as a makeshift defender this season.

The versatile Englishman has filled in admirably, but it’s not a solution that will work long-term or against top opponents—a new left-back should be a priority.



Acheampong is reportedly valued at just £6 million. If Liverpool can snap him up in January, he may well prove to be a shrewd purchase.