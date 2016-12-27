Let’s unite, make peace – Prof. Emmanuel Asante

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: classfmonline.com

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev Professor Emmanuel Asante

Ghanaians should be inspired by the story of Christ’s birth to forgive each other to ensure unity and peace for the development of the country, Most Rev Professor Emmanuel Asante, the chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), has urged.

He said God gave His son Jesus Christ to the world, at a time man had been isolated from his Maker, in order to restore the relationship which had been strained because of man’s sin, explaining that such a story should motivate Ghanaians to extend the olive branch to persons who may have slighted them.

“We had been isolated from God when he sent his son. We couldn’t go to Him…but he came to us. Thus, Christmas is telling us that whoever has wronged you, forgive him,” he said on Accra100.5FM’s morning show, Ghana Yensom, on Tuesday December 27.

According to the former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, “we have wronged ourselves so much”, what with politics and this year’s electoral campaigns, which have made us “say things to people we shouldn’t have said and done things we shouldn’t have done” hence the need for all to “let go and unite”.

Most Rev Prof Asante also reminded citizens of the admonition by President-elect Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians to forgive one another and forge ahead.

The man of God further stated that the period is also a time for peace.

“Christmas also brings peace. Before there can be peace, we have to behave in a manner that will bring about peace. We do not have to conduct ourselves in a way that will threaten the peace a brother enjoys. So peace and proper conduct go together. We should watch our actions. If we have been put in charge of a task, we must be honest in our dealings,” added the National Peace Council Chairman. “If we allow such honesty and upright behaviour to lead us, peace will naturally be ours.”

Most Rev Prof Asante called on Ghanaians to remember and give to the needy as they celebrate Christmas, saying helping the poor should actually be a “lifestyle” not restricted to Christmas.