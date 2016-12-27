La gas explosion: We’ll seek justice – Senyo Hosi

play videoSenyo Hosi is keen on attaining justice for victims of the explosion

Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber for Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi has threatened legal action over what he describes as government’s failure to investigate and hold accountable persons whose negligence and carelessness has resulted in the loss of several lives through explosions.

A gas explosion at Labadi last Thursday left about 11 people dead and several others injured; another mass explosion following the June 3 explosion which killed hundreds and injured many others.

At a brief donation ceremony at the 37 military hospital in Accra Monday, Mr. Hosi said he will petition for legal action to be taken to ensure that justice prevails for victims and families of the unfortunate incidence



.



“ we will fund advocacy, we will fund any legal course to make sure these people get justice, it has to be done…we will facilitate efforts towards petitioning government to do the right thing, for it to be looked into, we will make sure we have justice both for June 3 and for this”.

According to him, government has been lenient on perpetrators of such blunders letting them off completely with no efforts to thoroughly investigate the cause of the incidents. This, he says has led to the recurrence of such incidents since there are no stringent measures to punish the culprits.

Senyo Hosi made cash donations of GHS 500 to every patient during his visit to the 37 military hospital Monday.



The patients who suffered severe burns from Thursday’s explosion are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Out of the 27 patients who were admitted after the incident at the 37 military hospital, 6 have been discharged with 21 still under intensive care at the hospital.

Mr. Hosi commended staff at the hospital for their efforts and urged politicians to put aside their differences and fight for the course of justice for these victims to ensure that such occurrences do not occur.