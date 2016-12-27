Kotoko to appoint Ibrahim Tanko as head Coach-Report

Ibrahim Tanko is likely to be a replacement for David Duncan.

Kotoko are in talks with former Ghana international Ibrahim Tanko to take up the coaching role at the club, according to reports in the media.

The former Cameroon assistant trainer is reported to be in Kumasi to finalize a deal with the Porcupine Warriors.

Tanko will be confirmed as the substantive head coach, should an agreement be reached.

The Reds were reluctant to appoint Michael Osei as the head coach after he failed to guide the team to the League title.

Kotoko have been in search of a substantive head Coach since the departure of David Duncan