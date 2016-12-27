Immigration Service Training School risks closure

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Nana Kutin Amoah III, President of Assinman Traditional Council

The Chiefs of Assinman Traditional Council have threatened to close down the Ghana Immigration Service Training School at Assin Fosu in the Central Region, accusing the security agency of failing to recruit indigenes.

According to the chiefs, the land and building currently being used for training immigration officers were given to the state in 1998 and was agreed to cede a quota of recruitment into the training school to them to be given to their people.

Even though the chiefs claimed the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has not fully honoured its monetary obligation to them, they are more concerned about getting jobs for residents hence their insistence on getting their natives recruited into the service.

Nana Kutin Amoah III, President of Assinman Traditional Council disclosed to Onua 95.1FM that the chiefs have threatened to organise the people to attack the newly recruited trainees set to commence training on Wednesday 28th December 2016.

He said their threat would be carried through if government fails to settle the case amicably with them and recruit the unemployed and qualified youth in the area as part of the trainees.

He recalled with disappointment that about three years ago some youth in the area applied to be recruited but were not taken though they were qualified.

Nana Kutin Amoah also recounted how the Ghana Immigration Service assembled qualified applicants across the country for training there but when the chiefs enquired about their quota, they were told the trainees were from Liberia.

Their own investigations did not support the claims by the GIS, he said. According to him, the security agency has disrespected the traditional council with their posture.

He insisted that the chiefs and people in the area fully support development projects in any part of the country especially in Assinman, but if nothing is done about their concerns, they would be compelled to close down the school.