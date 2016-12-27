Hundreds relive glorious oldies at 2016 Joy FM Keteke Fever

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

The Hall was transformed into a haven of the 70s-discotheque era.

A well-crafted, well-thought through set-up welcomed guests to the 2016 edition of the Joy FM Keteke Fever at the Banquet Hall, State House.

The Hall, through the magic touch of the Joy FM Events Team, was transformed into a haven of the 70s-discotheque era. It was simply exquisite and it was the perfect venue for this unique party.

The main auditorium had a part of it filled with a beautiful blend of red tables and white chairs. There was equally a large space – with disco lights – reserved for hungry feet to dance the night away.

The annual Joy FM Keteke Fever, has over the years, been the only party, which teleports participants to the golden era of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s through classic music, dance, fashion and unadulterated entertainment as the oldies turn back the hands of time.

This year’s event took things a notch higher.

Right from 8pm, the music oozing from the big speakers gave patrons a real feel of what the night had to offer.

The feeling of nostalgia, that thirst of a glorious era coming back to life again was what many yearned for as they entered the venue. The expressions on the faces of patrons entering the venue said it all, they were in for a party.

At about 9:30, host of Multitrack Show on Joy FM, Paul Ankrah welcomed guests to the biggest oldies party in Ghana.

He was behind the turntables busily dishing out songs aimed at warming up the feet of patrons. He was a perfect party starter.

Some patrons entered the venue hoping to take things easy but their feet were eager. They were too itchy and couldn’t resist the temptation of giving the dance floor a treat.

It was Paul’s unmissable voice that welcomed patrons formally to the night’s party. After introducing himself, Young Joe took over to set the show on the road.

He kicked things off with Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons’ ‘Oh What A Night’. The song really worked like charm. It got everyone on the dancefloor.

Young Joe quickly followed it up with Pointer Sisters’ ‘I’ll Take You There’. At this point, the dancefloor was packed. As if possessed, patrons trooped to the dance floor in droves showing off their skills.

Hit after hit followed. He dished out an impressive catalogue of hit songs one after the other. 10cc with ‘Dreadlock Holiday’, Tony Wilson’s ‘New Orleans Music’, Dan-I’s ‘Monkey Chop’, Hues Corporation with ‘Rock The Boat’, ‘Upside Down’ by Diana Ross were all played.

Also, Bee Gees’ ‘Night Fever’, Kool & The Gang’s ‘Ladies Night’, Delegation’s ‘You And I’, Keni Burke’s ‘Hang Tight’, Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers’ ‘Bustin Loose’ made sure the fun did not stop.

Andy Dosty took over at around midnight. He turned things a notch higher. At this point, almost all the seats at the venue were empty. The dancefloor was busy.

He also dished out a good repertoire of songs including The O’Jays’ ‘Use Ta Be My Girl’, Herbie Hancook’s Motor Mouth, McFadden & Whitehead ‘Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now’, ‘Fantastic Voyage’ by Lakeside, Aurra’s ‘Send Your Love’, Delegation’s ‘Darlin’ (I Think About You)’, Madonna’s ‘Holiday’ and DeBarge’s ‘Rhythm Of The Night’ which got patrons dancing non-stop.

Apart from the music, patrons were severed complimentary drinks and also late night soup.

The 2016 Joy FM Keteke Fever roller coaster ride went on till 3am when patrons had truly had their fill.

This year’s event was supported by Stanbic Bank, Vital Mineral Water and Glico Group Limited.