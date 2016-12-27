How DKB cracked ribs at #Rapperholic Concert

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: Ghanaweb

2016-12-27

play videoDKB on stage at 2016 Rapperholics

Did you miss all the hillarious moments at this year’s 2016 Rapperholic Concert? Well don’t worry, www.Ghanaweb.com has got you covered.

The event which happened at the Accra International Conference Center last Sunday saw the king of rap, Sarkodie with most Ghanaian rappers and musicians making Ghana proud.

Patrons didn’t only dance and shout the ‘yeeeiiis and wooows’ they laughed out so hard as they were treated to best of comedy by Ghana’s king of comedy DKB.

Fans during the night also displayed their rapping skills as well. The talking is too much, relax and watch it yourself.