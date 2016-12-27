Government to ensure effective Chieftaincy role

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: GNA

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-elect on Saturday announced plans to constitute a three-member team to consult the chieftaincy institution to discuss and identify the best way for their effective role towards the good governance of the country.

He said every government needed the contributions of the nation’s traditional rulers for a successful administration, hence the need to ensure a more effective and pragmatic role by them.

Nana Akufo-Addo made the announcement in response to a request made by Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, the Paramount Chief of Yeji and the President, Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs when he paid a courtesy call on them in Sunyani.

The President-elect was accompanied by Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the Vice-President- elect, Madam Afisa Otiko Djaba, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Women’s Organiser, sitting and newly-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) and some regional executives of the Party

They were in the House to express appreciation to the Chiefs and the electorate in the region for massively voting for him and the NPP that culminated to the Party’s overwhelming victory in the just-ended December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Nana Akufo-Addo said Brong-Ahafo was one of the regions endowed with most of the country’s abundant natural resources, particularly major cash crops like cashew and cocoa.

He, therefore, declared cashew nut production in the Region would be promoted for the nation to derive maximum export earnings from it like cocoa and other exportable commodities.

Pimampim Kagbrese earlier in a welcoming address said: “the Chieftaincy institution still remains a very relevant system of governance and therefore deserves better recognition and assignment of responsibilities from the statutory government of Ghana “.

He expressed sadness that “currently chiefs have been reduced to ceremonial heads and only fit for the organisation of durbars and gracing government activities”.

Pimampim Kagbrese, therefore, implored the President-elect to look at the challenges facing the chieftaincy institution and tackle them with the desired seriousness.

Nana Bofo Bene IV, the Paramount Chief of Dwenem-Awasu in the Jaman South District and the vice-president of the House appealed to the Region’s elected MPs to prioritise the holistic development of the Region and work towards that to justify their election by the people.