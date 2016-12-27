GJA congratulates President-elect Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: GNA

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) wishes to congratulate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his election as the President of Ghana.

The Association considers his election to the highest office of the land a credit to his perseverance and tenacity in the service of Ghanaian politics, the defense of human rights and loyalty to democracy.

“We note with admiration, his determination never to give up on his dreams of becoming President by contesting the position this year despite losing on two previous occasions as flag-bearer of his party, the New Patriotic Party”.

This was stated in a statement signed by the President Affail Monney and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

“The Association is confident that his rise through the fight for democracy and political development in Ghana’s recent history, especially as a human rights activist through the Movement for Freedom and Justice, the “Kumepreko” demonstrations and his role in setting up the Ghana Committee for People’s and Human Rights, a non-governmental organisation in defence and education on human rights in Ghana would continue to shape his plans and programmes concerning the development of the country,” it said.

The GJA, recalled the critical role the first gentleman of the land in-waiting played when he was Attorney-General and Minister of Justice under the Kufuor Administration in the repeal of the Criminal Libel and Sedition Law in August 2001.

“His experience and expertise can therefore not be in doubt and we hope that he will bring them to bear, to enhance good governance and democratic development of Ghana,” it added.

The GJA is confident that the President-elect when he takes office would apply that same zeal in ensuring the enactment of a Broadcasting Law and the Right to Information Law, which was under wrangling in the out-going Parliament.

“Both laws will be crucial not only in promoting excellence in journalism but also improving the general information flow.”

The GJA has taken note of the President-elect’s accusation of the state-owned media of bias in their reportage and had taken the criticism in good faith.

“Although we do not wish to hold brief for them, we at the same time request that under Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, the necessary reforms would be carried out to strengthen freedom and independence of the state-owned media in particular.

The Association has therefore proposed a system under which state-owned media houses which receive government subventions do not take them directly from any ministry but instead from the National Media Commission and with Parliamentary oversight.

Such reforms it described were necessary to free state-owned media in particular from subtle governmental intimidation.

The GJA pledged to collaborate and support the continued promotion of press freedom and media accountability in Ghana, which the President-elect has always stood for.

“It is our hope that under his presidency Ghana will undertake policies and programmes that inspire excellence in the Ghanaian media”.

The Association wished the president-elect God’s guidance in his new position and assures him of the GJA’s cooperation in the enhancement of functional democracy.