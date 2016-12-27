Ghanaians must confront issues with objectivity – CPP

Professor Edmund Delle, Chairman and Leader of the CPP

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP), has called on Ghanaians to use the Christmas season to reflect and confront issues in the coming years with objectivity to promote love and understanding.

“When issues arise to be solved, we must do so with love, objectivity and speak the truth to correct what is wrong and build each other up.

“This will save us from magnifying trifles into issues, which will disturb the peace of those who ought to be brothers and sisters,” the CPP said in a statement signed by Professor Edmund Delle the party Chairman and Leader and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Sunday.

The CPP Christmas message also tasked Ghanaians to make conscious effort this Christmas to change their negative attitudes and to promote peace.

“It is enacting this interpretation of peace and goodwill towards our fellow human beings that will make our country better than we came to find it. We must strive to improve upon our standard of living through legitimate means,” the statement said.

The CPP urged Christians to reflect soberly on their moral, religious and social lives to enable them to correct their short falls in the coming years.