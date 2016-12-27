Fatau Dauda named in squad for Wednesday's training

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Dauda will be training with his teammates tomorrow ahead of AFCON 2017.

Newly signed Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has been named in an 18-man Ghana squad expected to training in Accra on Wednesday for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

The list published by AfricanFootball.com includes three newcomers Bernard Tekpetey of Schalke 04, striker Raphael Dwamena of Austria Lustenau and AIK Stockholm star Ebenezer Ofori.

Key performers like captain Asamoah Gyan, West Ham United Andre Ayew, Christian Astu (Newcastle United), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) Jordan Ayew (West Ham United) and Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos) who are expected to be named in the final squad have been excluded from the first phase of the team’s preparations.

Dauda, who was Ghana’s first choice goalkeeper at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals, makes a return after losing his place in the team.

He joins regulars like Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Baba Rahman, Harrison Afful, Afriyie Acquah

The Black Stars call-ups are to report for the training at the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School training pitch from Wednesday till 31 December at 3:30 pm daily.

The team will leave for a training tour on 02 January to UAE where they will train for 12 days before flying to Gabon for the tournament.

18 Black Stars call-ups to start training on Wednesday:

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars), Fatau Dauda (Enyimba, Nigeria).

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

,b>Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm, Sweden) Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria), David Accam (Chicago Fire, USA)

Forwards: Abdul-Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland), Bernard Tekpetey (Schalke 04, Germany), Raphael Dwamena (Austria Lustenau).