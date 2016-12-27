Eugy Official, Kwamz & Flava, Joey B, others for Muse Africa Live Concert

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: enewsgh.com

2016-12-27

On Thursday 29th December, 2016, top urban music and afrobeats stars Eugy Official, Maleek Berry, Kwamz & Flava, Joey B, Medikal, MzVee and others are set to dazzle fans with electrifying performances at the first MUSE LIVE concert at the Polo Club in Accra.

MUSE LIVE is a high energy no break party-inside-a-live-concert experience that will bring together top rated urban music acts, DJ’s, MC’s full audio-visual effects to create an atmosphere of intense outdoor fun.

We felt after the intensity of our #MuseParticipate campaign towards the just ended elections we needed to thank the Ghanaian youth joining the conversation about our democracy so this experience is just another way of engaging the millennial to balance serious issues and fun . Commented Sadiq Abdulai Abu, co-founder/CEO of Muse Media Networks (Muse Africa)

“With music, live performances, style, lots of drinks all contributing to a massive fun-filled outdoor concert, MUSE LIVE will be a day’s comprehensive experiential activation targeted at young music and lifestyle heads. Sadiq further commented.

To turn up the party YFM’s Vision DJ and Starr FM’s Vyrusky will lead the pack of seasoned turntablist to keep the euphoria of the party going. Muse Live comes off at the Polo Club, Airport at 8pm on 29th December, 2016 and produced by Muse Africa.

MUSE MEDIA NETWORKS (MUSE AFRICA)

Since launching in July, 2015, MUSE Africa has consistently been innovating and creating engaging urban music & lifestyle based content for its young targeted via the brand’s television programming blocs on Viasat 1, JoyPrime & GhOne. The brand currently has operations in Ghana, Tanzania & Rwanda. Follow Muse on twitter @muse_africa, on Instagram and Snapchat @museafrica. Like the facebook fanpage MUSE AFRICA for daily and regular updates on MUSE LIVE.