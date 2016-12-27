Deputy Ambassador admits firing pistol after 'noisy' church praises

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Hajia Hawawu Boya Gariba, Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Hajia Hawawu Boya Gariba has backtracked on her story denying attacking a noisy church in the Northern region.

Hajia Hawawu Gariba has admitted to the police she used pepper spray on members of the Spring of Life Assembly Church in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

Police began investigation into the Christmas Day incident after the congregants breathed in some irritating smell while praises session was ongoing.

They believed it was tear gas and also claimed hearing gun shots fired in the air. Their next door neighbour, Hajia Hawawu Gariba, was confronted. But after media reports about the incident, Hajia Gariba reacted insisting she did not use any firearm. She also claimed she was attacked by the church members.

After police interrogated the two parties Tuesday, Northern Regional Police PRO, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh told Joy News;

“At the meeting we were able to confirm certain things….there was an allegation that tear gas was used…we managed to rather confirm it was pepper spray”,

“She used pepper spray on some of the members and her intention was to stop them from making the noise”.

Madam Boya Gariba said she has been complaining to the pastor and pleading with them to reduce the noise during church services but nothing has changed. She has also informed the police who came to warn the congregation, yet they didn’t stop.

After the pepper spray incident, there was a confrontation between some of the church members and Hajia Gariba’s household.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said the police were also able to confirm, she came out with a pistol in an attempt to quell a confrontation between the church members and members of her household.

“She came out ….to fire some warning shot. She told us she used a pistol” the ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said.

“She told us she used it in self-defence” because she claimed about 30 people had thronged to her home to assault her household.

Hajia Gariba has been ordered to give up her firearm and medical forms are to be given to a carpenter from her household and a church member to go for treatment.

The two are to write a statement after they receive treatment.