Sports News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: footballghana.com

Daniel Amartey

Ghana’s Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey played in his side’s 0-2 loss to Everton in the English Premiership.

Amartey began the match and ended after his side failed to build on their last week’s draw.

Everton scored both goals in the second half in the 51st and 90th minutes of the game to convincingly.

The loss means Leicester drops to 16th position in the league with 17 points in 18 matches.