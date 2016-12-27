Black Stars Player Involved In Car Crash

The accident occurred between AGA school and waterworks

Black Stars Defender Edwin Gyimah was involved in a serious car crash in Obuasi in the early hours of Monday, December 26, 2016.

Gyimah’s white Hyundai Sonata collided with a Taxi. The Orlando Pirates player bled profusely as a result of cuts to his forehead.

The accident is said to have occurred between the AGA school and waterworks (not far from Sam Jonah school). It happened when Gyimah tried to overtake another car.

Witnesses on the scene say the Orlando Pirates player decided not to go to hospital and left the scene with the occupant in his car in a taxi. The occupant identified as Linda Owusu later received medical care for a cut on her head at the AGA Health Foundation Hospital in Obuasi.

Gyimah is expected to be named in the squad for the 2017 African cup of Nations to be held in Gabon. He is currently in Ghana on holidays.