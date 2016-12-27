Ayew delighted with debut goal for West Ham

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: kickgh.com

2016-12-27

Andre Ayew celebrating goal

Deputy captain of the Black Stars of Ghana, Andre Ayew, says he is happy with his debut goal for West Ham United.

The 27-year-old winger opened the floodgate for his side in their 4-1 away win over Swansea City in the English top-flight.

He suffered a thigh injury in his debut game against Chelsea in August.

“I think it was important to get the goal for the squad and to get my first goal here,” Ayew told reporters after the game.

“I started the season in a very difficult way, but I’m trying to get back into my best shape.

“Things are getting better now and the boys are helping me, pushing me every day and I’m getting my confidence back. We had a great game today and hopefully we can continue like that.”

“Personally, I think it was an important goal for me, but collectively it was our third win and we’ve done really well in the last few games,” said Ayew.

“We didn’t play our best football in the previous two games, but I think we managed to get two clean sheets and win those games.

“Today we played better football, but I think we can do even better with the ball.”

“We’ve proved that we’ve got a good squad and if we keep working hard then we can get more results.”

Ayew joined the Hammers from Swansea City for £20 million during the summer transfer window.