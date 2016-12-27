All set for Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

play videoStonebwoy and Tekno

Bhim Nation in-collaboration with renowned event organisers Charter House ends this year’s yelutide with a mega show headline by Pana hit maker Tekno.

The Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) will host tall list of billed artistes for Stonebwoy’s concert.

Artistes billed for the concert includes Criss Waddle, Trigmatic, Medikal, Samini, Jupitar, Mzvee, Kofi Kinaata, Joey B, Ras Kuuku, Luther among others.

Stonebowy’s this year have toured many countries with his Bhim Concert and finally climax it with a concert to night at the AICC.